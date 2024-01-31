New One Piece Heroines Novel Announced

One Piece had quite the year in 2023, and now the franchise is gearing up for another excellent run. With its anime and manga on lock, all eyes are on the future of the Straw Hat gang. Today, that future expanded with a special announcement as we have learned One Piece Heroines is releasing a new novel.

Yes, that is right. The popular spin-off series has a new book in store. One Piece Heroines: Colorful is slated to drop this March, and it will be written by Jun Esaka. Sayaka Suwa will oversee the novel's illustrations, and they will have plenty to draw.

(Photo: Shueisha)

After all, the new light novel will feature six major episodes. Hancock will be in charge of the first episode with Tashigi, Reiju, Uta, Sami, and Robin following. Each heroine will command their own self-contained story, so One Piece fans won't want to miss out on these adventures.

After all, Hancock's episode will follow the beauty after one of her long-lost subordinates returns home and regales her comrades about a love story on the open seas. As for Tashigi, her story will revolve around her teaching a young girl swordsmanship while Reiju deals with a dinner disaster. Uta's episode will see the singer working on a new song, and the extra episode turns its focus to the Straw Hat crew. Nami and Robin will share their chapter as they both take a mental health day away from the boys to relax.

Of course, One Piece Heroines has big plans for the manga's strongest women, and this is not the first time it has put them center stage. Back in June 2021, the spin-off series went live with its first volume. Now, Shueisha is ready to welcome a second light novel, and One Piece fans are eager to get their hands on the story.

In the meantime, you can always check out the original One Piece manga using the Shonen Jump app. For more details on Eiichiro Oda's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

