One Piece Cliffhanger Teases a New Egghead Ally

One Piece has reached a new point in the climax of the Egghead Arc with the manga's recent chapters, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter teases that Luffy and the Straw Hats will be getting some help from a mysterious new ally that's heading to the Future Island! The fights across Dr. Vegapunk's Egghead laboratory have reached a heated new apex as Saturn has continued to demonstrate all of the terrifying power at his disposal. Making matter worse is the fact that now he's going to unleash the full power of the Marines to wipe out the island completely.

One Piece's previous chapter saw Kuma returning to the series to save Bonney at just the right moment despite the fact that he should no longer have any semblance of free will, and after connecting a punch to Saturn, the Elder has gotten so angered that he's now aiming to wipe out the island off the face of the Earth with a new Buster Call. But while things are getting even more chaotic across the island and Luffy and the Straw Hats find themselves in many crosshairs, it seems some surprising help is on the way from a mysterious source.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Who Is Coming to Egghead?

One Piece Chapter 1105 sees Saturn teasing Dr. Vegapunk over the fact that he's about to destroy all of the technology across the island. He notes that it's something the scientist has brought upon himself as he's starting to learn too much just as he did on Ohara all those years ago. Pouring salt in the wound, Saturn says that he also ordered a strike against a ship that escaped the island the day before as the people on it might know something about the Void Century. It's something that Dr. Vegapunk doesn't understand as they are innocent, but Saturn once again asserts it's Vegapunk's fault.

But as the chapter comes to an end, it's revealed that the strike on this ship didn't work at all. A report comes back in to Kizaru that the Marines failed to destroy this ship, and it's currently heading to Egghead. Unfortunately there's no further tease about who is on this ship that had escaped, but it's clear that they are heading back to the island to potentially help turn back the tides against Saturn. Which means that Luffy and the Straw Hats could end up making out of the Buster Call safely.

