One Piece Cosplay Readies for Bonney's Egghead Takeover

One Piece's anime is working its way through the Egghead Arc, and one awesome cosplay is helping to hype up Jewelry Bonney's big takeover for the arc in the episodes to come! The Egghead Arc serves as the first major step in the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and the arc itself is currently in the midst of its explosive climax with the newest chapters of the series. But as the anime continues to adapt these chapters, fans are starting to see more of the history and mystery of the seas revealed with each new episode.

Many of these surprisingly big reveals surround fellow member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, and they will be fully explored as the anime reveals more about Dr. Vegapunk's experiments over the years. Bonney has revealed that she's out to kill the scientist for what he's done to her father, but there's still much more to be revealed about her own past as well as her relationship to Kuma as the anime continues. Celebrating Bonney's starring role in One Piece's newest arc is some awesome cosplay from artist yazbunnyy on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

If you wanted to catch up as One Piece continues exploring the Egghead Arc, you can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. Bonney plays a central role in the arc alongside crucial new additions to the cast including the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next as the Egghead Arc reaches its climax.

What are you hoping to see from Bonney before One Piece ends the Egghead Arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!