Why Are One Piece Fans Fighting Over Bonney?

One Piece has brought Jewelry Bonney back to the anime with the newest episode, and it's sparked a pretty major debate among fans thanks to a spoilery detail revealed in the manga during the Egghead Arc's future events! One Piece's anime has started its take on the Egghead Arc with the start of its new episodes for the year, and the first episode of this new arc surprisingly brought back Bonney as Luffy and the Straw Hats have saved her from a watery grave. But as the anime officially introduced her to Luffy in the newest episode, the anime has started an argument.

One Piece Episode 1090 saw Bonney meeting Luffy for the first real time, and introduced her with a scene that saw her putting on her shirt after she and the others had just escaped from the cold ocean. It's what Luffy and the others were doing, but it was a moment (that was seen in the manga) that had been taken even further for a bit for fans in the adaptation. But it's started a debate among fans as Bonney's age had been officially revealed in the arc's later chapters.

One Piece: How Old is Bonney?

One Piece's Egghead Arc has a flashback in the middle of its run that explores Bartholomew Kuma's past before he became a weapon of the World Government, and with the flashback also explores his past with Bonney. It's through this flashback that it's revealed that Bonney hit the open seas when she was around 10 years old, and because she started traveling at the same time Luffy did, it means that as of the Egghead Arc, she's likely around 12 years old (give or take a year) since Luffy's only been traveling for about three years himself.

So the scene in the anime highlighting her assets has sparked debates among fans because of the age reveal in the manga, but it's likely a wild and unfortunate kind of coincidence. This episode was likely in production long before Bonney's age was officially revealed in the manga canon, and will likely be adjusted with in the future. So for fans of the anime wondering why Bonney's introduction was so hotly debated when the anime has done stuff like this before, that's why.

What did you think of this Bonney scene in the One Piece anime?