One Piece Surprises Luffy With Kaido’s New Attack

One Piece really took Luffy by surprise with one of Kaido’s most unexpected attacks yet! As the climax of the Wano Country arc rapidly approaches and Onigashima is very close to crashing down on the Flower Capital, it’s become even more crucial for Luffy somehow defeat Kaido before it’s too late. It’s an easier said than done task, however, as while Luffy is getting more exhausted and desperate with each attack, Kaido is only getting started. He’s proven that he’s a lot trickier to defeat when fighting seriously, and that’s especially more true now that their fight is reaching its end.

The final moments of their battle are now more in sight than ever with the newest chapter of the series as Luffy is pushing beyond his current limits and is trying his best to take down Kaido with his final Gear Fourth efforts. Things took an even more surprising turn, however, as it’s revealed that while Luffy initially was able to harm Kaido with his Snakeman punches Kaido can also masterfully use the Observation Haki as well. Even mocking Luffy in his efforts, Kaido then unleashes his “Drunken Thief” technique and completely copies the rapidness and wild trajectory of Luffy’s punches.

Chapter 1042 of One Piece reveals that Luffy’s Snakeman punches are able to harm Kaido at first. He’s surprised that Luffy is able to bend the trajectory of his punches as it seems like it would be impossible for rubber, but it’s revealed to be a simply minor annoyance for the Emperor. Not only does his current drunken style easily shake off the impact of Luffy’s punches, he uses his own Observation Haki to “copy” Luffy’s Snakeman punches by flying in the same diagonal patterns. Darting around as a “Drunken Thief” in his full dragon form, Kaido easily knocks around Luffy.

He even goes as far as dealing some of the hardest damage to Luffy yet, and it’s clear that while this technique was a surprise it’s only one of the many surprises Kaido has had up his sleeve in his drunken state. But as Kaido continues to grow even stronger, it’s an even tougher fight for Luffy to overcome. And by the looks of the end of the newest chapter, that fight just might not end in the way fans are hoping.

But what do you think? How are you liking Luffy's fight against Kaido so far? How have you liked all of his drunken variations? What do you hope to see in their fight next?