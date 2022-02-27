One Piece Re-Introduces Luffy’s Final Gear Fourth Form

One Piece has re-introduced Luffy’s final Gear Fourth form with the final moments of the newest chapter! Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series has reached the climax of the war on Onigashima as the final battles have been settled across the island. With the major defeat taking place over the previous chapters, all there is left to settle everything is for Luffy to successfully take down Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome. While there is still much to keep track of with each new chapter, the newest chapter of the series finally revisits Luffy’s progress against Kaido.

Previous updates in the fight between Luffy and Kaido revealed that the two of them had reached a new understanding with one another. A burgeoning respect between the two had grown, and with that respect Kaido started to fight harder than ever before. The same could be said for Luffy as the end of the newest chapter of the series sees him dive back into his final Gear Fourth form, Snakeman in one last effort to take down Kaido by any means necessary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1041 of the series rejoins Luffy’s fight with Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome, and Kaido realizes that Big Mom has been defeated. He continues to clash with Luffy, but his sorrow over Big Mom’s loss (especially after the two of them had vowed to reach the One Piece treasure together in a powerful alliance before all of this went down) makes him fight that much harder. It’s the same for Luffy as he was surprised by Law and Kid’s victory, and thus is now pushing forward to his own win.

Snakeman Luffy lands a couple of notable blows on Kaido just as quickly as we had seen him use the ability before, and Luffy’s throwing every last bit of energy he has at Kaido in order to take him down. Knowing that a loss here means that the people of Wano will suffer, he’s giving all that he can in his final trump card even if it means that his body is wrecked in the process. As long as Kaido is defeated, Luffy won’t care about the consequences to himself.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Luffy bringing back Snakeman for this fight against Kaido? Do you think it will be enough to finally take down the Emperor? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!