One Piece Reaches a Major Turning Point in Wano’s Final Battle

One Piece is currently focusing on Luffy’s battle against the Beast Pirate Captain, Kaido, in the War For Wano Arc, but it seems that the mange for the Shonen franchise has shaken things up in one of the biggest fights of the series to date. With Sanji and Zoro recently finishing their fights against King and Queen, two of Kaido’s strongest lieutenants, the battle might be close to finishing but the danger to the world of the Grand Line might only be growing as a result.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1036, you might want to steer clear of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Sanji and Zoro recently defeating King and Queen, two of the strongest members of the Beast Pirates, the Tobi Roppo has completely fallen, making things seem much brighter for Luffy and company in achieving the goals of Kozuki Oden in opening up Wano’s borders. Unfortunately for the resistance fighters of Wano, there is still one major obstacle in their path as Luffy continues his one-on-one fight against Kaido.

Currently, the spy network known as Cipher Pol is continuing to keep tabs on the battle taking place within Wano Country, with them taking the opportunity to breakdown the battle:

“So the lead performers and Tobi Roppo are all down. This is a grave state of affairs. Of course, there are still two monsters in this battle who can render all of this valiant effort futile. There is another battle being wager here, however. If Luffy defeats Kaido, his flame clouds will disappear, causing Onigashima to fall upon the Capital and explode from its store of gunpowder.”

Even if Luffy and his friends actually manage to take down the Beast Pirates, there are still some major challenges ahead of them it would seem. With the military still not taking part in this titanic tussle, it will be interesting to see how the War For Wano Arc wraps and which heroes and villains are able to make it out of this conflict with their lives.

Do you think the Straw Hats' victory is assured? Is Wano doomed to be destroyed regardless of whether Kaido is defeated?