One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Luffy's Newly Unlocked Power

One Piece is teasing a newly unlocked power for Monkey D. Luffy with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The climax of the Wano Country arc continues with the newest chapter as the Worst Generation members are fighting against Kaido and Big Mom at the top of Onigashima's Skull Dome. While the previous cliffhanger of the series seemingly gave the Worst Generation a major edge as they were able to separate Big Mom from Kaido, the troubles were far from over as it still meant that they had to do some actual damage to Kaido himself.

Luffy and the others had been struggling to break through Kaido's tough skin, and things got even harder when Kaido started to use his human beast form in the fight. But after Luffy is knocked unconscious, and he witnesses Zoro breaking through to his first real use of Conqueror's Haki in a fight, Luffy comes to a realization of his own and fuses his Ryou and Conqueror's Haki techniques together at the end of the chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1010 of the series sees Luffy and the others continue to struggle against Kaido, and Zoro manages to actually leave a wound on Kaido with the use of his own Conqueror's Haki. As Luffy prepares his counterattack, he begins to have flashbacks of Hyogoro teaching him about how he just needs to let Ryou channel into his fists. Thinking back to how his power blossoms through battle, Luffy has a realization.

He realizes that after getting hit by one of Kaido's strikes that Kaido's attacks are infused with the Conqueror's Haki. This Supreme King power is Luffy's as well, and thus he uses it to counter Kaido's next attack successfully. Channelling it through his hands and feet, Luffy does damage to Kaido without even really touching him (so it's like a blend of Ryou as well). The chapter comes to an end as Luffy finds new confidence in this ability.

Luffy declares that he will be defeating Kaido from here, and it's starting to look that way. Now it's just a matter of seeing how Luffy can use the Supreme King color to better use his own attacks and make it his own. But what did you think of this new Luffy ability? Curious to see how Luffy uses it next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!