One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Luffy’s Next Plan Against Kaido

One Piece is teasing the next round between Luffy and Kaido with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached the climax of the War on Onigashima, and the past few chapters have been spent rounding out the final fights against the last members of the Tobi Roppo and Lead Performers. All the while Luffy has been battling with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, and there have been very little updates as to how Luffy is doing in this fight. This all changed with the newest chapter offering the best look yet.

When we had last seen Luffy fighting against Kaido, he was starting to do some real damage as he was tapping into his Conqueror’s Haki to layer it into each of his attacks. But at the same time, Kaido still kept bouncing back after each attack. This unfortunately seems to be the case with the newest chapter of the series as it revisits the fight on the top of the Skull Dome, but also it seems that Luffy has something in mind in order to win the fight at the end of the day.

Luffy and Kaido have been sending shockwaves throughout Onigashima as their fight has been continuing on the roof of the Skull Dome, and it has been even more noticeable as Onigashima continues to tumble back down to Wano. Chapter 1036 of the series finally revisits the fight between Luffy and Kaido, and it’s clear that Luffy is now able to keep up with each of Kaido’s attacks this time around. Even with Kaido utilizing his Hybrid Beast form, Luffy is doing far better in this third round than he had in the first two fights.

He’s been hitting Kaido with attacks just as hard as Kaido’s been hitting Luffy with, and as the chapter comes to an end the two of them start laughing about how much fun they are having in this fight. This show of respect between the two of them has been hard fought for Luffy, but this level of confidence also feels much different than the confidence he had shown before. Luffy’s getting closer to an actual victory this time, and now it’s just a matter of seeing what his next move actually is.

