One Piece Anime Debuts the Marines' Most Powerful Weapon Yet

One Piece's anime has begun to set the stage for the next phase of Luffy and the Straw Hats' new journey across the seas, and the newest episode of the series has cranked up the threats a notch with the Marines' most powerful weapon yet! One Piece has left Wano's shores this month and has since begun to reveal how much has changed in the rest of the world while Luffy was fighting Kaido in the isolated island. As fans have begun tot see with the latest episodes, the Navy has been making big moves to further stamp out piracy with some big advancement in technology.

The newest episode of the One Piece anime continues to showcase the fallout for the former Seven Warlords following the dissolution of the system during the Reverie, and it's revealed that one of the reasons why the Marines were fine with getting rid of their pirate ties was that they had a new kind of weapon to fill the gap. As Blackbeard and Boa Hancock find out the hard way, this new weapon is a new form of Pacfistas inspired by the Seven Warlords and the Lunarian race, making for some tough new opponents.

One Piece's New Pacifistas Explained

One Piece Episode 1087 picks up with Koby and the Marines heading to Boa Hancock's isolated island to arrest the former Warlord now that she's no longer a protected ally of the World Government. This all soon erupts into chaos as Blackbeard and his crew had come to the island at the same time in order to steal Hancock's Devil Fruit power. This is when the Marines activate their new Pacifistas, which take them all by surprise as it's clear that the two seen seem to be younger versions of both Hancock and Hawkeye Mihawk.

The Mihawk Pacifista is so strong, in fact, that even Blackbeard struggles against the weapon despite all of his abilities. This new weapon is fully using Hawkeye's sword slashing skills, but has also been buffed with Lunarian genes (making for a look that comes with brown skin, white hair, and a pair of flaming wings). The Marines have developed a powerful new weapon while Luffy was on Wano, and if an Emperor is having trouble against just one, it's teasing that Luffy might have a huge fight on his hands in the future if there are more.

