One Piece Episode 1093 Promo Hypes Law vs. Blackbeard

One Piece's Egghead Arc is just warming up with the anime's latest episode, and the promo for the next episode of the anime is hyping up a huge fight between Trafalgar Law and the Emperor of the Sea, Blackbeard! One Piece: Egghead Arc has introduced Luffy and the Straw Hats to their first major new island adventure after leaving the shores of Wano, and it turns out they have landed at the island laboratory of the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk. But they won't be the only story we get to see in action as the arc continues with new episodes, however.

One Piece: Egghead Arc's opening sneakily teased some of the fights we'll get to see break out, and the next of these fights is coming our way soon. The end of the previous new episode saw Law coming across Blackbeard's ship, and the next episode of the anime will see their two crews battle it out for the first real time. After defeating an Emperor during the Wano Country arc, Law will already have to face off against another one as the promo for the next episode teases that Blackbeard's crew has been beefed up with new Devil Fruit abilities since seen last. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1093

One Piece Episode 1093 is titled "The Winner Takes All! Law vs. Blackbeard" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Blackbeard Pirates ambushed Law! The Heart Pirates are baffled by their top officers' dangerous powers, but they fight back! An uncompromising battle over the Road Ponegliffs now erupts! Who will have the last laugh?!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, February 11th (and Saturday, February 10th internationally), One Piece Episode 1093 will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is just really getting started in the anime as while this will be a detour from the main adventure as Luffy and the Straw Hats work their way through Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious future island laboratory, and there are even bigger events to come. Law's fight with Blackbeard is only one of the huge fights slated for this arc, so now is the perfect time to catch up with all of the episodes in the new arc so far now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

