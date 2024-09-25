One Piece Star Lera Abova Teases Nico Robin's Debut in New Letter: Read

One Piece is moving forward at Netflix with a busy second season. Following the show's debut in 2023, the live-action anime has earned little but love. From its top-notch casting to its loving sets, One Piece made history in Hollywood by showing the industry how anime is done. Now, season two is in the works with stars including Lera Abova. The actress, who will play Nico Robin, is now teasing the character's debut with a special letter meant for the fans.

As you can see below, Abova took to social media to post a letter about her addition to Netflix's One Piece. It was there the actress gave thanks to the anime fandom for embracing her with such love. And as Nico Robin (or Miss All Sunday) takes shape on set, One Piece has become a precious treasure to Abova.

Nico Robin Is Ready to Join Netflix's One Piece

"A few days ago, I was introduced to something I didn't know existed: a whole community of such loyal fans who will protect and uplift you, just like each of the Straw Hats would," the Russian actress shared.

"I feel so loved by so many incredible people. Deep people. Strong people. People who are so special, both individually and as a community... I can't wait for you to see what we've done for season two, and I will, of course, do my absolute best to bring Miss All Sunday to life, so that you, as the biggest part of the One Piece family, feed proud and happy. Thank you, Oda-sensei, for creating this wonderful piece of culture that shows us life is about friendship and love for one another. That together we can conquer any battle that comes our way, and that life truly comes from within us."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As you can see in her letter, Abova has captured the spirit of the Straw Hat pirates. She has gotten a front seat to Nico Robin thanks to showrunner Matt Owens and series creator Eiichiro Oda. While the character may be working against Luffy at the start of the One Piece, Nico Robin becomes more than an adversary. A series of intense trials transforms the Devil Child into nakama. Abova has learned all those sides of the character, and fans are eager to see how she handles the role.

When Will One Piece Season 2 Premiere?

For now, all eyes are on Netflix as One Piece season two is filming. Production began in full this summer as the Straw Hat crew's main cast hit up set in South Africa. At this time, no word has been given on when One Piece season two will debut, but the live-action series has fans hooked. And if rumors are right, the show will make its comeback sometime in 2025.

In the meantime, the cast of Netflix's One Piece is doing its best to honor Oda on set. We know a number of big stars have joined the live-action production. Asides from Abova, we know major talent like Joe Manganiello has joined One Piece along with Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, and more. And before long, the world will finally find out who in the world is bringing Tony Tony Chopper to life.

What do you make of this letter by Abova? Are you excited to see the actress take on Nico Robin?