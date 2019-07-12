One Piece Confirms Big Live-Action Update Announcement is Coming

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is celebrating its 20th Anniversary of the anime this year, so it’s been a great time to be a fan of the series given the new phase of the anime with the Wano Country arc and the huge new movie, One Piece: Stampede, coming later this Summer in Japan. But there’s been one project fans have been keeping an eye out for the past couple of years ever since it was announced. There’s a live-action One Piece project on the way.

Details have been either scarce or completely shrouded in mystery, but it seems like that won’t be the case for long as the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump announced we’ll be getting a huge live-action announcement on July 22nd.

As part of the original manga’s 22nd Anniversary on July 22nd, Weekly Shonen Jump, according to a report from Anime News Network, fans will get the “latest information” on the live-action television series along with a few other projects in the issue. Any update will be great news to fans at all as there has not been any word on the production of the series ever since it was announced toward the end of 2017.

First announced as a celebration of the original manga’s 20th Anniversary, this new live-action One Piece series is going to be Hollywood driven, and produced by Tomorrow Studios, the studio also currently attached to the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop coming to Netflix. There are still no details as to where it will be released, when it will release, or who is even a part of this major series as of this writing.

But what is known, however, is that the series will be adapting events from East Blue arc of the original series, and that series creator Eiichiro Oda has been involved in some capacity. But like with everything else, it’s not known just how involved he is. Hopefully fans will get something more substantial with this coming update.

Eiiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

