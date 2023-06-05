Netflix's One Piece: Sanji Actor Hypes the Chef's Epic Role

One Piece is gearing up to debut a new live-action version of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga and anime franchise later this year, and the star behind the live-action version of Sanji is hyping up the Straw Hat Crew chef's epic role in the new series! The live-action One Piece series adaptation has been in the works for the last few years, and series creator Eiichiro Oda recently updated fans on that the new series wouldn't be released until the creator himself was satisfied with the final project. But the stars behind the new One Piece are ready to show the world.

One Piece's live-action series has yet to set a concrete release date for Netflix, but the star who portrays Sanji, Taz Skylar, recently opened up about his work on the new One Piece series in an interview with Zero Nine Magazine. Hyping up Sanji's role in the crew when One Piece finally premieres, Skylar revealed how much work he did to prepare for the role to not only make Sanji a fully realized live-action character, but making all of Sanji's smaller quirks work in live-action.

One Piece: Sanji's Role in New Netflix Series

"Every other character has an external object they had to practice with. This doesn't diminish the process of learning how to be good at something. However, in my case, I couldn't learn to use the object until it became usable," Skylar began when explaining how he adapted Sanji's kick heavy fighting style to the Netflix series. "Understanding the mechanics of kicking, for example, doesn't count unless you can reach the target. It was a challenging experience, the most difficult thing I've ever done. Cooking was fine because you can learn the necessary skills. Combining ingredients is different from using a knife efficiently."

Training for the cooking scenes took a lot of time and effort as well, "In South Africa, the training started with an hour a day and gradually increased to two, four, six, and eventually eight hours a day, divided into increments. It was a rigorous process that required dedication and perseverance." In terms of dealing with One Piece fan expectations for the new Netflix series, Skylar's response was to work as hard as possible, "I've never gone psycho like I've gone psycho on this. This is the hardest I've ever worked for anything in my entire life."

"But part of it was because of the pressure, which I don't like admitting because I don't think it's a useful sentiment," Skylar continued. "My way of dealing with the pressure was to go, 'Well, at least if I do everything that I know is humanly possible by my standards. And then, you know, if people don't like it, I can't go, 'Oh, well, maybe just Ignore them and go for it.'"

