One Piece Explains How Zeus Survived and Renames Him

✖

One Piece's War For Wano has seen plenty of casualties when it comes to the battle that has the Straw Hat Pirates facing off against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it has also seen a number of surprising resurrections, with the cloud known as Zeus being one of the most recent. Originally on the side of Big Mom, Zeus found himself switching his allegiances and being swallowed by the other followers of the leader of Cake Island, but apparently, it's hard to keep a good cloud down as the former villain springs back to life.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's Manga, Chapter 1016, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll dive into spoiler territory.

As readers know, previous chapters saw Zeus eaten by Hera, another of Big Mom's trustworthy elementals, seemingly absorbing the power of the cloud who has a crush on Nami. With Usopp believing that Nami's "Climate Baton" has gained the ability to talk, Zeus gives the Straw Hats, and the readers, a breakdown of how he was able to return to the land of the living:

"The moment that I was eaten by Hera, my soul had slipped out of my original body. I was barely conscious as that Hera girl was just about to absorb me, but then you reached out with the climate baton, and the instant Hera bit down, it seems to have pushed me into this baton."

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Zeus explains, he is unable to free himself from Nami's baton without the power of Big Mom, but that hardly stops him from offering a big assist to the Straw Hats. Now locked inside Nami's weapon, the Straw Hat renames Zeus as Fluff and points him directly at Ulti, a lieutenant of Kaido. Swinging the baton at Ulti, Nami believes that she misses her mark, but Fluff's power allows him to swing back around and consume Ulti in a giant lightning storm.

With this blow struck against Ulti, the other Beast Pirates begin to lose their cool, thinking that they might have lost the war even with Kaido's recent defeat of Luffy. As the captain of the Straw Hats is saved by the Polar Tang and Yamato faces down Kaido, it seems that the war for Wano Country is far from over.

What did you think of Zeus' big comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.