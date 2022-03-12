One Piece Cliffhanger Brings in Surprising New Enemy

Cipher Pol remains one of the most enigmatic organization in the world of One Piece, with the group of spies for the government often sticking to the shadows when it comes to collecting information for the Elites. However, things have changed big time thanks to the latest events of the War For Wano, with a member of Cipher Police taking a very hands-on approach as the battle between Luffy and Kaido rages on and threatens to tear apart the world of the Grand Line.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1042, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the War of Wano.

Though this battle is one of life and death for both the Straw Hat and the Beast Pirate, both Luffy and Kaido are enjoying their spat with one another, with the dragon pirate actually diving into a barrel of ale during the fight to really take in the battle. With the two seemingly ready to unleash their ultimate attacks against one another, the member of Cipher Pol on the ground has interjected himself into the duel, not delivering a blow, but distracting Luffy during the pivotal moment that allows Kaido to deliver a devastating blow to Monkey that might put an end to their battle.

If you’re a little confused as to why this member of CP0 entered into the fray, you might recall that in Chapter 1041, the member of the Cipher Police was given direct orders from the Elders of the military that he must throw himself into the fray to stop the “worst-case scenario,” from taking place:

“Eliminate Straw Hat Luffy at once! It’s a world-class battle, which is why it’s so dangerous. These orders are meant to prevent the worst-case scenario, you understand. Though it’s a scenario we only know through rumor and hearsay.”

Ironically enough, Kaido himself might be the one to eliminate the member of Cipher Pol, considering the Beast Pirate truly had respect for Luffy and might see this interjection as an affront to his honor.

What did you think of this brutal finale of the latest installment of One Piece's manga?