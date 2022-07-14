One Piece Fans Are Bracing for the Series' Return This Month

One Piece has been on a break for some weeks now, but it will not be out of pocket for much longer. Creator Eiichiro Oda has most definitely enjoyed the break, so fans have high hopes for the manga's comeback. And now, the hype has grown so large that One Piece chapter 1054 is beginning to trend around the world.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over One Piece right now, and we have the manga to thank believe it or not. The series might be on a break, but that is not keeping the fanbase quiet. After all, One Piece is slated to drop its next chapter on July 24th, and fans are already ready for its hiatus to end.

After all, One Piece has some big shoes to fill when it returns. Oda has promised the manga will kickstart its final act when it returns to print. Of course, there is no telling how long this final stretch will last, but the creator and his team will start answering fans' burning questions before long. So if you are not caught up with the manga just yet, you can binge One Piece on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app right now!

