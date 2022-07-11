One Piece: Red Debuts IMAX Poster

One Piece will be making its way to theaters across Japan later this Summer, and One Piece: Red is gearing up for its big IMAX theater release with a special new poster! It's been quite the busy year for Toei Animation as while Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is making its way through theaters in Japan, another major franchise will be hitting theaters next month. One Piece will be shaking things up for this next major feature film, however, as it teases that Red-Haired Shanks will have a key role for the first time in the story for quite some time.

Not only is it exciting for that reason alone, it will also be introducing Shanks' daughter to the mix. Named Uta, this mysterious new character has been teased to have some kind of connection with Luffy's past as well. It's yet to be revealed whether or not this will be canon to the main story, but what has been revealed are Toei's plans to release One Piece: Red across 27 IMAX screens overseas along with planned MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings. To celebrate, you can check out the newest poster for the movie below that gives fans a new look at the Straw Hats' main makeovers for the movie:

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red releases across theaters in Japan on August 6th, and Crunchyroll will be bringing it to North America later this Fall. As for what to expect from the new movie when it hits later this year, they officially describe the film as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

How do you like One Piece: Red's new IMAX movie poster? What are you hoping to see from the new movie when it hits? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!