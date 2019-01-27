‘One Piece’ Is Ready To Reveal Sanji’s Raid Suit

One Piece may have wrapped Sanji’s arc with Big Mom a bit ago, but that doesn’t mean the series is letting the chef go rogue. After all, Sanji is a major Straw Hat player, and it seems he is about to let loose a power fans have yet to see.

Yes, that’s right. At long last, Sanji is about to try on his very own Raid Suit.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans met up with Sanji. Readers kept up with the chef as a group of Straw Hats ran from their pirate pursuers. The gang were in the clear until a Beasts Pirate harassed a food stall owner looking for Sanji, and fans knew how that interaction would end once the Straw Hat saw it.

“It seems like this guy doesn’t know my face,” Sanji told his group as they begged him to walk away from the fight. If their enemies in town were to recognize them, they would be done for, but the chef says he’s got a way to fight while keeping his identity safe.

“I won’t expose myself or get injured! And I’ll take care of this idiot quickly although it’d be nice for us to recruit more forces. Taking out one of theirs works as well! Go on ahead without me!! It’ll be fine as long as my true identity isn’t revealed,” he says.

The final panel of chapter 930 hones in on Sanji as he stares his opponent down with a canister in hand. The item is none other than a Raid Suit holder bearing the number three. Sanji was given his own suit from the Germa 66 during the ‘Big Mom’ saga, but he was never able to use it like the rest of the Vinsmoke clan did. Now, it seems Sanji is prepared to show his power off, and fans are eager to see how the chef will look all suited up.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.