One Piece Shares Yamato's Plea for Momo

The War for Wano continues to rage in the isolated nation that has been causing the Straw Hat Pirates more than a few problems in attempting to fulfill the dreams of the wandering samura Kozuki Oden, and the latest chapter of One Piece's manga shows Oden's son Momonosuke receive an essential plea from none other than the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. As Luffy and company are currently struggling with the Beast Pirates and the aforementioned captain, Yamato is doing her best to not only save Momo, but to walk in the path of the man who spent time and time again attempting to save Wano!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 996, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the War for Wano!

There is A LOT going on in the latest chapter as the War for Wano introduces more players with each page, and amidst the carnage, Yamato is attempting to save the son of the man who he is looking to honor. With Yamato often referring to himself as Kozuki Oden, the son of Kaido has been doing his best to save Momonosuke from his imprisonment by the Beast Pirates, ducking a number of attacks that would have most likely finished off the young boy. Staking his claim, Yamato shares some inspirational words of hope for Momo, informing the son of Oden what he must do in the future:

Yamato clearly believes that Momonosuke is going to be the "one who must guide the world to the dawn", following in his father's footsteps and most likely being the one to accomplish his dreams. Of course, Momo is going to have some big hurdles in his way if that's the case in the form of Kaido and his Beast Pirates.

Speaking of which, Kaido is currently tangling with the vassals of Oden, taking down the band of samurai in his human form in a sword battle to end all sword battles. It definitely seems however that the captain of the Beast Pirates won't have much of an opportunity to take a breather as both Big Mom, Luffy, and the Straw Hats are headed to that particular battlefield.

What did you think of Yamato's sincere plea to Momo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!