One Piece Reveals Its Wildest and Priciest Figure Yet

The world of One Piece has become one of the biggest anime series around today, following the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to make their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, into the new king of the pirates. While there has been plenty of merchandise released over the years focusing on Eiichiro Oda’s story, one of its priciest and most extravagant statues to date has made landfall by imagining what the Straw Hat captain might look like if he were to achieve his goal.

One Piece has clawed its way to becoming one of the biggest Shonen series to ever arrive within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, first debuting in 1997 and following the Straw Hat Pirates for decades as they sailed the seas of the Grand Line. For this statue, created by Last Sleep Studio, it shows not only Luffy on the throne, but also features a number of other characters including Charlotte Cracker, Hody Jones, Gecko Moria, Rob Lucci, Crocodile, Enel, Charlotte Katakuri, Donquioxote Doflamingo, and more. Be forewarned though, if you want to add this statue to your collection, it will set you back a few thousand dollars, which is understandable considering the size of the merch.

Last Sleep Studio shared the image of the monumental One Piece statue via their Official Facebook page, giving fans of Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece a look at how Luffy might look once he’s officially become the king of the pirates as well as featuring some of the major hurdles that the rubber pirate captain has had to overcome:

Eiichiro Oda hasn’t been shy about the idea that the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates is set to come to a close within the next five years, and with the War For Wano set to potentially end this year, the final arc of One Piece might be right around the corner. Though there will be plenty of fans that would hate to see the world of the Grand Line come to an end, Oda certainly has earned his retirement whenever that day comes.

What is your favorite statue ever created in the history of One Piece? How do you think the War For Wano will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.