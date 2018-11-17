No New ‘One Piece’ Manga Coming This Week

One Piece fans, if you were hoping to read up on Monkey D. Luffy’s latest journey this week, think again. The captain is taking a super-quick hiatus, leaving fans on one weighty cliffhanger.

For those caught up with One Piece, you may have noticed a small note at the bottom of chapter 924. The update went live this past Monday under Weekly Shonen Jump, but it confirmed One Piece would not return for another week.

“One Piece will be on break next week. It will resume in WSJ Issue #52,” the most recent chapter confirmed.

So, there you have it. The next chapter of One Piece will not go live within the next week; Instead, it will be published under Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, November 26.

Fans might have forgotten about the update already, but One Piece has not. Now, readers will have to wait a bit longer to find out how Luffy will escape his new predicament, and it isn’t a good one by any means.

After all, Luffy has found himself jailed by Kaido, the fearsome leader of the Beasts Pirate. The Straw Hat challenged the older man to battle after Kaido appeared on Wano in his dragon form. Recklessly as ever, Luffy tried to take the man down, but Kaido one-shotted the captain even whilst drunk. Now, the Beasts Pirates leader wants to break the boy’s spirit, and One Piece ended chapter 924 with Luffy in prison.

Oh, but that’s not all! As it turns out, Luffy isn’t alone in the prison — not be a long shot. The boy is being held captive along with Eustass Kid as the poor guy was imprisoned by Kaido back during the ‘Zou’ arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.