One Piece Reveals Orochi’s First Act of Treason

For how many good guys there are in One Piece, there is always a bad guy out there ready to rise your hackles. In the past, baddies like Blackbeard bore the full hatred of fans, but there are plenty more more despise now. In fact, One Piece is juggling a handful of villains these days, and the manga went so far as to show fans when one of them went rotten.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there a certain flashback continued. Fans were educated more so on Kozuki Oden’s rise to power in Wano. After being disowned by his father who ruled as Shogun, many felt it was over for Oden. Oh, and things got even worse when Orochi told the ruler his son stole money from him.

That is why it is a good thing Lord Yasu did not believe his underling.

“Um, it pains me to say this, my Lord. But I did witness the arc. I saw Lord Oden slipping the money into his sleeve,” Orochi told the Shogun. “I apologize. I was too afraid to stop him.”

It doesn’t take long for the Shogun to grow irate at the news, but Yasu doubts the story. He knows Oden well enough to know the young man would have simply stolen the money in broad daylight. From the start, Yasu is very suspicious of the story, and fans know why. With Orochi being the one who orchestrated the coup against the Kozuki clan, he surely framed Oden back then to keep others from learning he was the one who stole the money.

