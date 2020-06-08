New One Piece Chapter Hides More Pokemon Easter Eggs

✖

One Piece stands as one of the most influential Shonen series out there, and its creator owes part of its success to other titles out there. From old-school anime to series like Pokemon, Eiichiro Oda had to be an anime fan first before he created Monkey D. Luffy. And in the most recent chapter of One Piece, fans can spot two easter eggs which bring the World of Pokemon to life on the high seas.

A new chapter of One Piece was put out this weekend, and the update saw Eustass Kid continue his quest for vengeance. After Luffy makes his presence known amongst the Beasts Pirates, Captain Kid was quick behind as he had a bone to pick with a former ally of his. It was during this fight that readers found two little Meltan chilling in the manga, and they have no idea what they have gotten into.

The first Meltan is shown clinging to Kid's shoulder armor after the pirate launches a mechanical attack at his ally-turned-foe. When the page turns out, fans can spot the Meltan falling away from Kid as the captain launches another big attack at his enemy. The poor Pokemon has no idea what is going on, but it is hilarious seeing Kid's indifference to the Easter egg. He might be a strong pirate, but there is no telling whether the lead could train a team up as well as Ash Ketchum could.

This is not the first time Oda has included Pokemon in his manga. In fact, thee author included such a surprise earlier this year. When Kid began his ambush against Apoo for betraying him, a slew of Meltan appeared around him, so it seems Oda has cut down the number of them in this newest chapter.

Would you have spotted this easter egg on your own? Which other Pokemon need to pop into the Grand Line next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.