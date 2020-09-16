One Piece Kicks Off Countdown to Chapter 1000

✖

Decades ago, fans were introduced to a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, and the anime world hasn't been the same since. The pirate has become one of the industry's top icons, and his entire Straw Hat crew is known the world over. Of course, that success is thanks to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, and it seems the artist is getting ready to celebrate his biggest milestone yet.

After all, One Piece did just release chapter 990 to fans. The manga is now a few issues away from reaching its 1,000th chapter, and if that isn't something to celebrate, then nothing is anymore.

Over on Twitter, the official page for One Piece began its own countdown to the big chapter. A photo was released of Jinbe with the tag 'One Piece 1,000 Log' overlaid in white. As you can see below, the countdown image indicates there are the chapters left until 1,000 comes out, so fans are understandably hyped.

Of course, there is still a lot of waiting left to do. One Piece is a weekly series, so it will be a minimum of 10 weeks until the manga's milestone comes. That would put the release of chapter 1,000 at the end of November at the very soonest. However, readers know One Piece will take a few breaks in that time or celebrate a public holiday. That means chapter 1,000 might not go live until the end of 2020 or even the beginning of 2021 depending on how many breaks Oda needs for these next ten chapters. And if we know anything about Oda, we can expect the creator to drop one or two game-changing facts during this milestone chapter.

How excited are you for One Piece's next big milestone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.