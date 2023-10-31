One Piece Episode 1082 Promo Released

One Piece has been working its way through the final moments of the Wano Country arc, and the anime has dropped the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1082 of the anime! As the Wano Country arc winds down, fans have started to learn what's been happening in the rest of the world while Luffy and the Straw Hats have been isolated within Wano. Luffy's victory over Kaido has grown his name to new heights across the world, and thus has made him a huge target for the Marines as soon as he leaves the island.

This has led the newest Admiral, Ryokugyu, to take matters into his own hands as he headed to Wano to eliminate Luffy as quickly as possible, but the Akazaya Nine are trying their best to put a stop to it so that Luffy and the others can actually enjoy their well earned victory. But the promo for One Piece Episode 1082 is teasing that things are only going to get more intense for the Akazaya Nine as the fight continues. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1082 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1082

One Piece Episode 1082 is titled "The Coming of the New Era! The Red-Haired's Imperial Rage" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Ryokugyu takes advantage of the still-unhealed wounds of the Land of Wano and tramples on the samurai. Just as he takes down Momonosuke with his overwhelming power and a new era is about to close once again, a man with a strong belief in the future appears! One Piece Episode 1081 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, November 5th (Saturday, November 4th internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before Wano arc fully ends, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!