Sorry, There’s No New ‘One Piece’ This Week

If you were hoping to get a brand-new fix of One Piece, you are about to see those hopes get thrown in the brig. In just a few hours, Weekly Shonen Jump will go live in Japan, but it does not look like any One Piece chapter will be included in its latest issue.

Over on Twitter, the update went live thanks to a vetted Weekly Shonen Jump source. Yonkou Productions confirmed there’s no new chapter in the magazine’s 25th issue, leaving fans to wait another week for chapter 905 to go live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, short hiatuses and breaks aren’t foreign to fans of One Piece; This new break simply caught fans off guard as it wasn’t announced in the manga’s last chapter. Usually, Shueisha announces any manga breaks a week out, but Eiichiro Oda must have submitted the delay on the fly this time around. This has happened with One Piece in the past, and other top-tier shonen titles like My Hero Academia and Hunter x Hunter have experienced similar delays as well.

One Piece is not running in Shonen Jump Issue 25. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 17, 2018

This break may make some antsy, but readers can comb through the last chapter of One Piece to float them over this week-long break. Oda’s most recent chapter saw a ton of big updates as his new ‘Reverie’ arc marched ahead. Not only did chapter 904 reveal Sabo’s reaction to Luffy and his massive bounty, but it also promised a big war. The Revolutionary Army says it is ready to wage war with the World Government, and the militia’s fearsome commanders were introduced to bolster its war efforts.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you surprised by this delay? What do you want to see in the next chapter of One Piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!