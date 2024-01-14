One Piece Cliffhanger Makes Kuma Into Dad of the Year

One Piece has reached an intense new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has made Kuma into dad of the year with the big save of Jewelry Bonney at just the right moment! The Egghead Arc is now in the midst of its most perilous time yet as Saturn has made his full power as one of the Five Elders known in an attempt to completely wipe out the Straw Hats and Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious laboratory. All the while, Bonney has been in the middle of it all as she's been trying to find more information about her missing father.

With the Egghead Arc recently wrapping up a heartbreaking flashback in which Bonney found out everything that her father had sacrificed in order to cure her disease (and subsequently become a weapon of the Navy as a result), she's been thrown even into more chaos as Saturn attacks. But with the end of the newest chapter, things have taken a turn in a new direction as the free will lacking (and heavily damaged) Kuma has somehow arrived in time to save Bonney from certain doom.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece 1103: Father Saves Daughter

One Piece Chapter 1103 picks up back in the present day to reveal that Bonney is currently in Saturn's clutches. Luffy and the Straw Hats are currently pinned down by Saturn's mysterious powers, and he tells Bonney that Kuma has died. The last time fans had seen Kuma, his damaged body was moving on its own and seemingly destroyed. But it wasn't quite clear a few chapters ago what kind of goal he might have had in mind. But now it's been revealed as Kuma had been heading to Egghead.

Just as Bonney was losing hope and Saturn was going to deal a killing blow, Kuma arrives on the island and begins to tear through all of the Navy's defenses. He makes it just in time to catch Saturn before his attack his Bonney, and readies for a Haki infused punch of his own as a counterattack before the chapter comes to an end. Now it's only a matter of seeing whether or not Kuma's attack will connect (and even more so, succeed) in the next chapter.

What do you think of Kuma's big save of Bonney in One Piece's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!