My Hero Academia Studio’s 2026 Action-Romance Anime Has the Perfect New Anime Couple

My Hero Academia‘s studio, Bones Film, has emerged as one of the leading anime studios in the industry, producing some of the medium’s biggest hits. Its catalog includes not only My Hero Academia but also classics such as Fullmetal Alchemist, alongside acclaimed titles like Mob Psycho 100 and the new shonen anime Gachiakuta. These series have consistently showcased the studio’s high production quality, making anime fans eager to see every new project it announces. With new anime regularly coming from the studio, Spring 2026 is no exception, as Bones Film has two major new series airing this season.

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The anime receiving most of the attention is the spiritual successor to Fullmetal Alchemist, Daemons of the Shadow Realm. While it deserves all the praise it is getting, the studio’s other anime, Marriagetoxin, has quietly emerged as one of Spring 2026’s hidden gems. The action-comedy follows Hikaru Gero, a Poison Master assassin who, after years in the profession, has decided to find a wife for personal reasons. The anime has already introduced several potential matches for Hikaru, but the latest candidate appears to be the perfect fit, potentially making them one of anime’s best new couples.

My Hero Academia Studio’s Hidden Spring 2026 Anime May Have the Perfect New Anime Couple

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Marriagetoxin Episode 10 sees Hikaru Gero and the others venture deeper into the remote island as they battle the Beast Clan and its mastermind, Toshiro Dogo, to stop his nefarious schemes. As the episode progresses and Arashiyama begins to feel useless, she is reminded of her past. The flashback reveals that when she was young and being abused by the Beast Clan, Hikaru Gero had come to her rescue despite being a child himself. From that moment on, Arashiyama became Hikaru’s biggest admirer. This revelation is particularly poignant because it highlights the strong connection between the two characters, especially since both come from assassin backgrounds and share similar trauma stemming from their upbringing.

Meanwhile, Gero, who has little to no experience with romance, is perfectly complemented by Arashiyama’s bubbly personality. Out of all the potential matches introduced in the series, Arashiyama stands out as the ideal partner. Not only do their contrasting personalities create a compelling dynamic, but their shared experiences also allow them to connect on a deeper emotional level than any of the other candidates. Arashiyama’s position is further strengthened by the fact that she already has genuine feelings for Hikaru, to the point that she practically idolizes him.

For Gero, who dreams of finding a wife willing to wait for him at the dinner table every evening, Arashiyama is undoubtedly the ideal candidate. If Marriagetoxin ultimately solidifies Arashiyama and Gero as a couple, then Bones Film, the studio behind My Hero Academia, may have found its perfect new anime couple while successfully venturing into the romance genre as well.

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