One Piece Reveals an Impending One-Week Break

While the manga for the legendary pirate anime franchise of One Piece, created b mangaka Eiichiro Oda, has released its latest chapters on a steady clip, it seems as if the upcoming chapter that is to be released in Weekly Shonen Jump will be delayed by one week. Though Viz Media's website is touting that Chapter 982 will be arriving at its usual time in a few days, it seems as though fans might have to wait to continue following along with the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates currently brawling in Wano Country!

Currently, in One Piece's manga, Luffy, the Straw Hat Pirates, members of the Worst Generation, and the vassals of Oden have infiltrated the headquarters of Kaido and the Beast Pirates, hoping to finally free the isolated nation from the grasp of the sinister Shogun of Orochi. Of course, as is usually the case with the loud mouthed pirates, things don't exactly go as planned as Luffy simply can't abide by seeing the Beast Pirates enjoying the fruits of the country that they've taken over.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the notification that the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, issue #30, won't have the newest chapter of One Piece, but will instead hold off on continuing the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to liberate the nation of Wano:

ONE PIECE will be absent in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #30 next week, and will resume in Issue #31. — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 18, 2020

One Piece's manga and anime has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, though news has recently been released that the television series will be returning later this month to continue following the Wano Arc, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest story lines in the franchise's long history. Eiichiro Oda has gone on record stating that fans should expect delays in both the manga and the anime so this definitely isn't coming completely out of left field.

One Piece recently arrived onto Netflix, giving fans a new to stream the first one hunder and thirty episodes of the anime series, so there are definitely ways to pass the time for this upcoming manga delay!

