Netflix's One Piece Will Begin Filming This August

✖

One Piece has dominated the manga and anime industries for some time now, and it is looking to try live-action on for size. The series' creator is working with Netflix to produce a Hollywood adaptation of One Piece which will balk the trend set forth by flops like Dragonball Evolution. And thanks to a recent update, fans have learned more about One Piece's film schedule.

The information comes courtesy of Production Weekly as its latest issue includes details on One Piece. The Netflix series is set to begin production on August 31 barring any future COVID-19 complications. It will film in Cape Town, South Africa with producers Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Eiichiro Oda overseeing the project.

The new report says filming should be done by February 8, so the shoot will take about six months. It is clear that One Piece wants to get things right given how extensive this film shoot is, but fans are still wary of the big adaptation. After all, One Piece is a beloved title within the anime fandom, and there are millions of fans who will vocally critique the Netflix original if it doesn't live up to expectations.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Currently, there is no word on casting for One Piece at this time. The show is said to match the anime chronologically, so the first arc adapted with be that of the East Blue. This means fans will get to meet Straw Hat members like Roronoa Zoro and Nami along with Luffy, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for this ambitious Hollywood production.

If you want to check out One Piece before it hits Netflix, it has never been easier to do. The show is available to stream on Netflix after years of waiting, so you can watch the anime's first three arcs. The rest of the show is available to stream on either Crunchyroll or Funimation. You can also read up on the manga online as Viz Media has much of the series available through its Digital Vault.

How are you feeling about this live-action endeavor so far...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.