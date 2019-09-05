One Piece Reveals A Late Hero’s Parting Gift

One Piece doesn’t kill off characters at a brisk pace, but such tragedies are inevitable. Over the years, the series has bid farewell to some hugely important heroes, and the Wano Country arc has been no different. In fact, the manga axed a beloved hero a little bit ago, but their death was not in vain.

No, that is certainly not the case. After all, Lord Yasuie left behind a note to his rebel allies that has given their rendezvous new life.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Kin’emon. The rebel leader was reminded Lord Yasuie left the group a message before his death, and it was to alter the riddle map used by the army and its supporters.

The change confused the Straw Hats, but everyone from Wano immediately knew what it meant. “This would not make sense unless you know the names of Wano’s ports,” Kin’emon told Robin before detailing the genius move.

“By cleverly altering the meeting place of the plan to keep the details away from our cunning foes, Lord Yasuie was able to ensure our raid continues, all in one clean stroke,” the rebel leader continued before getting emotional.

“We required the help of our savior to his dying moment! It would bring shame upon me to fail to make it count.”

Of course, One Piece fans will remember Lord Yasuie well outside of this last-minute gift. The former Feudal Lord fell out of favor once Orochi held a coup which executed the country’s former leader Oden. With Yasuie being hunted, the man turned to the poor to help his people live through the hardships of a new rule. The hero helped reunite the rebels shortly before his death, and Yasuie spent his dying breaths ensuring the Wano Rebellion remained hidden despite hunches to the contrary. Now, the leader has helped his allies out yet again even in death, so it is no surprise to see how emotional Kin’emon is feeling over his mentor.

