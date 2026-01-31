Frieren Season 2 Confirms New English Dub Release Date After Surprise Delay

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is finally kicking off its English dub release for Season 2, and Crunchyroll has locked down a new release date for the dub following a surprising delay due to the recent Winter storm. 2026 has been a great year for anime so far as there have been a ton of new shows that fans have been waiting to see in action, and that includes some blockbuster franchises that have returned for new episodes. But for fans of English dub releases, they have had to wait a bit longer to check out these new shows.

Thankfully the wait will soon be over for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has set a release date of Friday, February 6th with Crunchyroll. The series was originally scheduled to kick off its English dub this week, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that the dub has been delayed due to the impact of the recent Winter storm. This might come as a bummer as fans have to wait an unexpected extra week, but at least a start date has been set for the dub at last.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2’s English dub release will begin on Friday, February 6th with Crunchyroll, and Episode 2 and 3 of the dub will premiere at the same time next week on February 13th to get it all back on schedule. The Japanese release of the series is currently three episodes into its run this Winter, and you can now find it with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. But this delay also gives you a chance to go back and rewatch the first season too.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is going to be much shorter than the first season as it has been confirmed to only last for ten episodes in total, but the series has been meeting all of fans’ expectations so far. That was especially difficult considering how highly regarded the anime’s debut season is at this point, and the premiere for the second season has been scoring record breaking numbers with both critics and fans. It’s been a pretty big deal so far.

Frieren Season 2 Has Been Huge So Far

It might be planning to have a much shorter run for its second season, but Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been nothing but impressive so far. The series was already a highly anticipated comeback when stacked with all of the other returns we were getting this year, but the first episode was such a hit that the anime outright became the new number one anime with fans (taking the top spot from the first season).

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End isn’t exactly a show that fans watch each week to see some major set piece or spectacle moment. Instead it’s a much more quiet affair as its characters are taking time with their adventure and soaking in life along the way. Yet despite its pace and quieter tone, anime fans have been embracing this franchise in a way no other really has. At least fans can watch the dub for the new episodes soon.

