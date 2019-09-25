One Piece Sets Out the Marines to Capture Several Shocking Pirates

If you didn’t know, One Piece fans are feeling emotionally exhausted these days. Not only is the anime thriving with its new arc and film, but the manga is serving hot updates by the week. With the Wano Country arc proving to be just as hype as expected, and it turns out the latest chapter blew minds everywhere. After all, One Piece just set forth plans to capture some pirates which few should ever mess with, and the Marines are about to learn why that is the case.

After all, it isn’t a great idea to mess with the Shichibukai. The World Government may have the power to axe the group’s legal authority whenever they want, but it is a whole other thing to assume the Marines can take out the Warlords one on one.

Recently, One Piece proved the Marines had lost their marbles when chapter 956 went live. The chapter followed Monkey D. Garp as he went over the Reverie’s results, and the event ended with the Seven Warlords being disavowed by the government. This means the Marines are ready to capture each of the remaining powers, and the manga teases how poorly those battles will go for the Marines.

While Buggy seems a bit upset by the whole conflict, the pirate is not willing to go down without a fight. Fans may like to tease the captain for being outlandish, but Buggy is scrappy in a fight when need be. As for the rest of the gang, Edward Weevil is all too excited to kill all of the Marines sent to bring him in. Hawkeyes Mihawk is dangerously calm about the affair though he says he’s excited to be facing off against at least ten ships filled with Marines, and Boa Hancock takes things to the next level. The empress reminds everyone that the Warlords were given their titles originally because of their strength, so it seems the captain is plenty confident she can foil Koby’s plans to bring her in.

