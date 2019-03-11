‘One Piece’ Reveals Wano’s Mystery Prisoner

One Piece is running out with a new chapter, and the meaty update has lots to dissect. At the war for Wano nears, lines are being drawn by each side, and it seems a new player has finally be revealed to fans.

Well, that is for the most part. Fans have yet to see Wano’s mysterious prisoner, but they know who the man is at long last.

Thanks to chapter 935, fans were told of the man hiding in Wano’s prisoner mines. Readers ran into the stranger awhile back when Monkey D. Luffy was told a very dangerous prisoner was being kept in a cell isolated. No one ever saw what the man looked like, but it turns out his name is Kawamatsu.

Oh, and he’s a samurai — you can probably guess where this is going now, right?

The reveal was made when a ninja named Raizo snuck into the Udon camps to help free Luffy. The man secured the key to the captain’s power-draining cuffs, but he was stopped before he could make a move on Luffy. Kawamatsu was the one who whispered out to Raizo, and the samurai asked after the safety of Momonosuke.

As it turns out, Kawamatsu is one of the samurai who served under Lord Oden years ago before Orochi had him slain. The man has been in prison for the last 20 years, wasting away on a diet of poisonous fish. Now that Luffy is in Wano, a war is brewing for the country’s future, and it seems Kawamatsu wants in. If Raizo can help spring the samurai, then Orochi will have a big problem at hand and the Straw Hats another ally.

are you ready to meet this character?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

