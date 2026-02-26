7 Anime Power-Ups That Changed Everything

While there are hundreds of anime across many different genres, there is no denying that shonen series centered on intense action are the most popular. One of the best aspects of the shonen genre, and action anime in general, is how they showcase the main characters’ power-ups in grand, dramatic fashion. These transformations are often highlighted by striking changes in the characters’ appearance.

This elevates the significance of what these power-ups represent, giving them an extra impact and making many of them truly iconic. Let’s dive into seven such anime power-ups that changed everything and had a significant impact on the anime industry.

7) Goku’s Ultra Instinct

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

When talking about power-ups in anime, no character has had a greater impact than Dragon Ball’s Goku. This iconic character embodies the concept of power-ups, and his newest form, Ultra Instinct, represents the peak of a warrior. Its debut didn’t just break the internet; it also changed the franchise and how transformations are perceived.

Before this, Saiyan transformations were the staple of the series. However, Ultra Instinct introduced the idea of character-specific transformations. This led to Gohan receiving his Beast form, Piccolo unlocking his Orange form, and Vegeta is also expected to receive his own unique form in future Dragon Ball Super content.

6) Eren’s Titan Power Up

Image via Wit Studio

Attack on Titan is the only seinen anime on this list with a surprising power-up that changed everything. With a protagonist determined to eradicate all Titans, the shocking revelation that Eren can transform into a Titan himself completely shifted the narrative of the series.

This twist opened up the possibility that Titans, once seen as mindless monsters, are actually political tools. It remains one of the biggest twists in anime history, and everything that followed this power-up was nothing short of a masterpiece.

5) Asta’s Demon Power-Up

Courtesy of Shueisha / Avex Pictures

Black Clover’s narrative makes it clear that it follows the most classic shonen formula. However, what sets it apart is the protagonist’s uniqueness. In a world where magic is the most common phenomenon, Asta is born without any magic, making him an oddity and seemingly nothing special.

Yet, this very uniqueness, his lack of magic, is what allows him to wield anti-magic and form a contract with a devil. The transformation that embodies this trait, with Asta fully embracing his magicless nature in his demon form, changed the world of Black Clover forever. As a result, Asta emerged as one of the most unique shonen protagonists with one of the most distinctive transformations.

4) Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta has long been the character who follows Goku and his transformations. However, when Goku achieved Super Saiyan 3 during the Buu Saga, fans expected Vegeta to follow, but the Saiyan Prince never did. Since then, seeing Vegeta attain this form has been a long-held dream for fans, and Daima finally fulfills it.

However, Daima doesn’t just feature Vegeta with the classic long golden hair. Instead, it adds unique nuances that make this transformation distinctly his own. With these details and the fact that Vegeta fans around the world finally got to see a Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta decades later, this moment feels like a wish fulfilled after years of anticipation.

3) Naruto’s Nine-Tails Form

Image courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto is one of the best shonen protagonists ever created, and the power upgrade that embodies his hardships is one of the most defining moments of the franchise and the anime medium as a whole. Naruto’s relationship with Kurama was one of the strongest aspects of the series, especially considering how the Tailed Beast was initially portrayed.

With hints making it clear that Kurama would eventually open up to Naruto and grant him his power, this development came to represent what Naruto’s character truly stands for. This form isn’t just another power-up; it symbolizes embracing one’s inner demon and using that power for good. Its structure set a foundation for heroes confronting and mastering their darker sides, significantly influencing anime storytelling.

2) Luffy’s Gear 5

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Monkey D. Luffy stands as one of the most popular shonen protagonists ever, and with his well-crafted character traits, fans were ready for a power-up that would give him a truly unique identity. It would have been boring if Luffy’s latest upgrade had followed the same traditional shonen formula. It’s safe to say that Eiichiro Oda completely broke the power-scaling norms among shonen protagonists with this transformation.

Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation was inspired by Oda’s desire to bring back the influence of classic 90s Western cartoons, where everything didn’t have to be serious all the time. This led to Gear 5 becoming one of the most overpowered and creative forms, with its defining trait being Luffy’s ability to materialize anything he imagines. It’s ridiculous in concept, yet it works incredibly well in execution.

1) Goku’s Super Saiyan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

It would be a crime not to mention Goku’s Super Saiyan transformation, which became the foundation for nearly every transformation in shonen anime. Goku turning into a Super Saiyan is by far one of the most iconic moments in anime history. At a time when anime wasn’t even fully normalized worldwide, everyone watched Goku’s transformation as if it were a cultural event.

Goku’s Super Saiyan form became the blueprint for how anime highlights power-ups through changes in a character’s appearance. It’s safe to say that as long as the shonen genre exists, this transformation will be remembered as the foundation for countless series. In essence, it is a power-up that literally changed anime forever.

