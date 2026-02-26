Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Proves the Series Still Doesn’t Know How to Do Endings

Jujutsu Kaisen is now rounding out the events of its official sequel series, and it’s giving fans of the original flashbacks to how that original series ending because of how fast it all seems to be hitting. Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024, and really took fans by surprise as no one expected the end was coming when it did. When it kicked off a five chapter countdown towards the end, fans were truly wondering how it was going to wrap up all of its lingering story threads.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is rounding out its final few chapters, and while it has yet to confirm it’s actually ending, by all intents and purposes the story for the sequel is reaching its natural end point. Lining up with Akutami’s prediction that the sequel would only be around for a few months, the sequel is going to end with the same kind of rushed feeling that fans had about the original series. Once again proving that the Jujutsu Kaisen creator just might not know how to completely end their stories.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Speeding Towards The End

When Gege Akutami first teased that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was only going to last for a few physical volumes, it meant that the series was not going to be around for much longer than 30 chapters. This seems to be the case as the latest chapters of the sequel series see Yuji Itadori and new character Maru preparing to save the world by making a major change to its Cursed Energy and potentially ending the fights altogether. But the wild thing about this is that the story didn’t really feel like it was properly structured to be packed within such a short time.

Taking place 80 years after the end of the original series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo introduced fans to a new set of characters facing off against an entirely new species of aliens with their own Cursed Energy. But with such a big idea for the future of this world, it really didn’t have enough time to properly explore everything this had to offer. Now that the series is ending, it’s trying to pull off a huge reboot of the world and it’s a concept that seems like it’s coming out of left field without a proper ending to some of its biggest fights and moments.

Why This Is Like Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ending

But the familiar thing about all of this is the fact that this is the way Jujutsu Kaisen felt when it ending. It seemed to be wrapping up things fairly quickly with two major fights being settled off screen, and the final fight against Sukuna ending quickly soon after. It left so many questions lingering in the air, and that’s why a sequel existing in the first place was such a cool idea. It’s just that the sequel only added to the mountain of questions instead of answering them.

There are still so many characters fans didn’t get an update for, and many of the ideas in the original never really returned for the sequel. Now that it’s preparing to end with a quick resolution to all of its fights (with one not getting a proper ending at all), it’s just feeling like it’s the same. It might work thematically, but it just feels so unsatisfactory compared to what a proper ending could have been. It’s even at the point where another sequel seems necessary, and that’s such a shame.

