Crunchyroll Changed Jujutsu Kaisen And You Might Have Missed It

Jujutsu Kaisen might be the biggest returning anime series of 2026, with the Culling Game in full swing and various battles from the supernatural shonen already being shared far and wide online. With Yuji Itadori and his friends becoming some of the biggest anime characters, there is plenty for this universe to celebrate, though a major occurrence has taken place on Crunchyroll. The MAPPA production has received a big upgrade on the anime streaming service, and you might have missed it, especially if you’ve just been sticking with the latest season and not revisiting the anime’s earlier moments.

When Studio MAPPA first produced Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, there were some moments of the Shibuya Incident Arc that were retooled later on. For both the supernatural shonen’s Blu-ray edition, along with the moments that were replayed as a part of the recent compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, the production house recreated and/or added new animation techniques to many of the moments. One major example is the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga, which was given a fresh coat of animation for these two releases. These animation tweaks have now been placed into Crunchyroll, as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident Arc can be viewed on the streaming service in a brand new way. If you want to revisit the second season, now is the perfect time to do so.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Past And Future

MAPPA

For those who might need a reminder for Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, chaos was the name of the game in the Japanese city known as Shibuya. Thanks to Suguru Geto locking away his one-time friend Gojo, the sorcerer world found itself reeling as every villain attempted to make good on the all-powerful hero’s time in the Prison Realm. As Megumi fought against one particularly nasty opponent, he used his ultimate gambit to summon forth the “Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga.” When Sukuna enters the fray to both fight Mahoraga and have fun while doing so, Shibuya loses quite a few civilians, and Yuji is left to pick up the pieces.

MAPPA has been quite busy following the release of the Shibuya Incident Arc, and not just with the supernatural shonen universe. The production house has, since the second season, released the first movie of the Chainsaw Man series, while also returning to the world of Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be confirmed whether the production studio will make changes to the Culling Game’s animation, similarly to the Shibuya Incident Arc, though it’s entirely possible.

Currently in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji and his allies are attempting to survive the Culling Game, dragged into a twisted tournament that has some wild rules holding it together. While the original manga has already released its final chapter, a sequel series from Gege Akutami is still releasing new chapters via Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. It might be far from confirmed, but we could eventually see MAPPA taking on this future storyline.

