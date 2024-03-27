New One Piece Cover Turns the Straw Hats Into Old-School Pirates

One Piece has reached a new climax of the Egghead Arc, and the manga is celebrating with some cool cover art giving the Straw Hats an old-school makeover! One Piece's manga is now at the final phase of the Egghead Arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats are now struggling against some powerful and surprising new foes as they attempt to escape Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious island laboratory. This week in particular was a big one for the series as series creator Eiichiro Oda announced he was going to take a break for the next few weeks to recalibrate.

One Piece's manga will be taking a few weeks off so the creator can take a break both following the passing of Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama, and to get a better feel for the future of the series overall. That meant the latest chapter of the One Piece manga would be the last one fans would get to see for a fair bit, and thus Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine celebrated the occasion with some special new cover art for the series offering a fun makeover for Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji. Check it out below:

One Piece Manga Goes on Hiatus

"Okay, so, I'm taking three weeks for myself," Oda began in a letter explaining One Piece's manga hiatus to fans. "Yes, this is coming on the heels of the news about Toriyama-sensei. Yes, this could cause some unnecessary excessive panic. But I am not unwell. And while it does have to do with my body, consider this is a type of scheduled maintenance rather than anything else." So the creator made sure to assure fans that this break wasn't due to any major occurring health issues at the moment.

But the creator is also looking towards the future noting, "More importantly, I think it's about time I start figuring out what the One Piece actually is! That's going to keep me quite busy, I'll have you know!" As the Egghead Arc reaches its climax and the Final Saga of the series continues, it's now the perfect time to catch up with the manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

