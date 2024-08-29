One Piece Fan Brings Marineford to Life With an Epic LEGO Display

One Piece fans still consider the Marineford Arc to be one of the greatest storylines involving the Straw Hat Pirates. On top of seeing Luffy and his crew take on some of the biggest fights of their careers, it also showed that creator Eiichiro Oda wasn’t scared to eliminate some major characters of the Grand Line. It might be some time before we see Marineford brought to life in the live-action Netflix series so fans are taking matters into their own hands in revisiting the locale. Using Legos to once again tell the story of the One Piece saga, one fan has created a dazzling display.

The Marineford Arc sees the Straw Hats once again teaming up with Luffy’s brother Ace as they fight against the military and the World Government. Despite the fact that the pirates have the legendary Whitebeard by their side, the saga is one that sent shockwaves through the Grand Line and saw the Straw Hat Pirates reeling from the events of the storyline. Marineford changed the game across the board and proved to Luffy that the world could be exceptionally dangerous for anyone who was attempting to sail the seas.

Marineford: Now in Lego Form

The display itself attempts to capture the sheer scale of Marineford, bringing together the vast army of the military alongside the pirates who were looking to take down the World Government. While there hasn’t been an official One Piece Lego set released in the past, the shonen franchise’s rise in popularity could open the door for future merchandise.

Marineford’s events continue to be felt in One Piece’s final saga, despite the fact that there are years between the Marineford battle and the Straw Hats’ trip to Egghead Island. While this is one arc that many are waiting to see in live-action, anime fans might be waiting years to see it. As the Netflix adaptation continues to stick close to its source material, it would make sense for Marineford to arrive in the live-action series long after season two. While the second season is currently in production, Netflix has yet to reveal when we can expect the live-action adaptation’s comeback.

