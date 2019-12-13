One Piece Artwork Imagines Luffy in Other Famous Manga Styles

Monkey D. Luffy has led his Straw Hat Pirates under the pen of Eiichiro Oda since the inception of the One Piece franchise starting in 1997. Over the decades, the pirate franchise has hit new heights and become one of the highest selling anime properties of all time. Now, one artist has decided to re-imagine Monkey D. Luffy in a series of artistic styles of some of its anime brethren, redrawing the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates in the style of such franchises as Dragon Ball Z, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack On Titan, Bleach, Naruto, and My Hero Academia!

Just made #Luffy from #ONEPIECE in 9 famous manga styles on my Instagram! pic.twitter.com/6ZNAluyNpq — A2T will Draw (@A2TwillDraw) November 17, 2019

Oda’s artistic technique for One Piece has always set it apart from the other anime properties out there, with the Straw Hat Pirates popularity continuing to surge thanks in part to the energetic appeal of their stylized adventures. What you may not know is that Luffy and his crew have crossed over with a few of these franchises before. Of course, with the Shonen video games such as Jump Force, Luffy teamed up with Goku, Naruto, Jotaro, and several others from these popular series, but a few have even met in an animated format!

A television special dubbed the “Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration” saw several of these Shonen characters meeting for the first time while exchanging blows to boot. The special aired in 2013 with two parts, showing Luffy and Goku meeting for the first time as well as testing their might against each other in the ring. Based on the popularity of these characters and franchises, we wouldn’t be that surprised to see all these characters meet once again down the road, whether it be through future video games or anime television specials.

Which is your favorite Monkey D. Luffy re-imaging here? What anime would you like to see One Piece cross over with? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.