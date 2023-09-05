Netflix's One Piece Debuts Japanese Dub With Original Anime Actors

One Piece is now taking over the world with its new live-action series adaptation on Netflix, and now fans of the anime have a whole new way to enjoy the series as the Japanese dub has debuted featuring the original voice cast behind the anime! One Piece has seemingly done the impossible as it has pleased both fans and new viewers alike with the live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's massively popular manga series, and fans have been finding all sorts of elements to enjoy from the new interpretation of the classic series' material. Now it's just going to be enjoyed even more so.

One Piece has debuted its Japanese dub for the live-action series on Netflix, and it features the voice actors behind the anime dubbing the lines for their respective characters. That means actors such as Mayumi Tanaka and Kazuya Takai return to voice the likes of Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro respectively along with the rest of the main Straw Hats and more. You can check out a preview of how the Japanese dub for the One Piece live-action series turned out below thanks to a preview shared by One Piece on X (formerly known as Twitter):

NAKAMA! JAPANESE DUBS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! Who’s rewatching? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3vv3NMv6yo — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 2, 2023

What to Know for Live-Action One Piece

One Piece (both live-action and anime releases) are now available for streaming on Netflix. Featuring Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners and One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda greatly involved in production, One Piece stars the main Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. As for what to expect from the live-action series itself, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

How have you been liking the live-action One Piece series on Netflix so far?