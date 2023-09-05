You Can Read One Piece for Free Now Thanks to Netflix's Hit Series

One Piece's live-action adaptation has quite a lot of material to cover if it is hoping to catch up to the current adventures focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates. The Netflix series, which is currently sitting at the number-one spot for the streaming service, covers the East Blue Saga in its opening eight episodes, with many more arcs to follow. To give fans the chance to re-live the Straw Hats' earliest adventures, and see what is to come, quite a few manga chapters are now available to read for free.

One Piece's manga first began in 1997, with creator Eiichiro Oda spending decades following Luffy and his crew as they all attempted to make their respective dreams come true. With over one thousand episodes and one thousand manga chapters to its name so far, the Netflix series would have to create quite a few seasons to hit the Straw Hat Pirates fighting in Wano Country and beyond. At present, Oda is working on the final saga of Luffy and his crew, setting the stage for One Piece to finally come to an end. As the players amass in the Grand Line, new and old threats are sure to cause quite a few headaches to the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece: Read For Free

If you haven't had the chance to follow the earliest manga adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, chapters one through one hundred and eight are available to read for free. Fans might want to hurry on catching up with the Grand Line as this offer will only be available for a limited time. As we wait for a potential season 2 of the Netflix adaptation, now is the perfect time to jump into the manga.

Can't get enough of One Piece? Read chapters 1-108 for FREE in the Shonen Jump app, for a limited time only! pic.twitter.com/Ch9KVjaYf6 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 31, 2023

Should One Piece's live-action series continue with a second season, and stick to the source material, fans would most likely see the introduction of Tony Tony Chopper, Crocodile, Nico Robin, Kureha, and many more characters. Most likely following arcs such as Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta to name a few, the live-action adaptation would have some major moments ahead of it should Netflix renew it for season 2.

Will you be revisiting One Piece's manga thanks to this Shonen Jump deal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.