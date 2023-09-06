Netflix's One Piece Seals Usopp's Crush With a Special Original Scene

Jacob Romero Gibson joined the cast of One Piece's live-action adaptation to play one of the shonen series' most beloved characters in Usopp. The Straw Hat sniper might not have the ability to transform his body into rubber, wield a katana in his mouth, or kick his way through a steel door, but Usopp has proven himself time and time again in Eiichiro Oda's epic series. With Netflix's live-action adaptation topping the charts for the streaming service, one big moment was changed when it came to Usopp and Kaya's relationship.

Alongside Jacob Romero Gibson, the Straw Hat Pirates were played by Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Taz Skylar, and Mackenyu, who take on the roles of Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Sanji, and Zoro respectively. The new live-action adaptation hasn't confirmed a second season as of yet, but the numbers that Netflix has been promoting since its premiere are a good sign for the series to continue. Unfortunately, it might be some time before fans are able to receive confirmation that the live-action series will continue in the face of the current Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes taking place.

(Photo: Netflix)

Usopp x Kaya

In the original One Piece manga and anime adaptation, Usopp and Kaya were very good friends, but never made the leap into a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. Thanks to Netflix's live-action adaptation, the pair exchange a kiss before the Straw Hat sniper leaves for his grand adventure and solidifies that the two have some seriously strong feelings for one another. If Netflix's One Piece continues to follow the source material, it might be some time before we see the two together again but it's clear that the television show is making changes from the source material.

Matt Owens, one of the showrunners responsible for One Piece's live-action series, had talked last year about the number of Easter Eggs that would be a part of Netflix's television series taken from the anime. As viewers have seen, Owens' comments proved to be true as he said that fans should keep their eyes open, "Pay f--king attention. Because the Easter Eggs...Look at everything we know about the One Piece world now versus when the East Blue saga was being done. Watch for Easter Eggs. Pay attention to any wanted poster, newspaper, even just bits of [dialogue]. Pay attention. Pause things, screenshot, that's gonna be really fun."