One Piece’s Live-Action Series Showrunner Teases Buggy’s Live-Action Appearance

One Piece might currently be showing the Straw Hat Pirates fighting against the Beast Pirates as a part of the War For Wano, but the upcoming Netflix live-action series is venturing to the past of the series by translating some of the Shonen’s earlier series. With the adaptation recently announcing a handful of new heroes and villains that have been cast for the ten episode series, the showrunner of the series, Steven Madea, might be hinting that the clown Buggy will be sticking to his roots.

The showrunner for the series is Steven Madea, a man that has worked on plenty of television series in the past, including the likes of Lost, The X-Files, CSI Miami, and Daybreak to name a few. Joining Madea will be none other than the creator of the Straw Hat Pirates himself, Eiichiro Oda, with the mangaka set to be an Executive Producer for the series. On top of the aforementioned heroes and villains that were announced recently, the cast rounding out the Straw Hats themselves includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

On Madea’s Official Instagram Page, the showrunner for Netflix’s upcoming One Piece live-action series saw a rather unique piece of art that might hint at the fact that Buggy will be sticking to his roots from the anime, which saw the former apprentice of Gol D. Roger sporting a giant red nose and makeup to match:

Buggy hasn’t had much of a role to play in the current storyline of One Piece, though the time period of this arc which sees the Straw Hats battling against the Beast Pirates has certainly dealt the clown a devastating blow. With the military abolishing the “Seven Warlords System,” Buggy now finds himself unemployed and put into quite the predicament as a result.

For those who might not be familiar with Buggy’s live-action actor, Jeff Ward, you might recall him from some of his past works including Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Brand New Cherry Flavor, and Hacks to name a few.

