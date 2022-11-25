One Piece Netflix Showrunner: "Sanji Will Be More A Flirt Than a Simp"

One Piece is in the throes of the War For Wano in its anime adaptation, One Piece: Red currently playing in North American theaters, and with the manga unfurling the Final Arc of Eiichiro Oda's decades-long journey featuring Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates. These two mediums aren't the only stories that are in store for the Straw Hats, however, with Netflix working on the first-ever live-action adaptation of the series, and showrunner Matt Owens revealed some interesting tidbits about Sanji specifically.

Sanji is set to be brought to life by actor Taz Skylar, with the young thespian sharing a number of videos that show that he is not only attempting to train to give himself the ability to kick like his character but has also shown himself making meals for his fellow actors that will help in bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to the "real world". Aside from Skylar, the live-action Straw Hat Pirates will include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. While the idea of a live-action adaptation might have put some Shonen fans on their toes, the inclusion of creator Eiichiro Oda as an executive producer has put many at ease with the upcoming project.

Sanji, Simp No More

Twitter User One Piece Netflix Fan shared this snippet from a recent interview in which showrunner Matt Owens revealed that the upcoming series was taking a different approach in bringing the Straw Hat Pirates' chef to live-action, teasing that he would be more of a "flirt" rather than a "simp" in the upcoming series:

Matt Owens (Showrunner) – "Sanji will be more of a flirt than a simp."



Full video: https://t.co/K0N1zmQBwW pic.twitter.com/Z87kac8gjb — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) November 25, 2022

Netflix has been tight-lipped when it comes to when we can expect this live-action adaptation to arrive, with no trailer or footage for the show itself hitting the internet at present. On top of the upcoming One Piece live-action series, the streaming service is also working on live-action takes on Avatar The Last Airbender and Yu Yu Hakusho, and the platform is continuing to dive deeper into original anime franchises.

What do you think about this new take on Sanji in the upcoming live-action adaptation?