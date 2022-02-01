Netflix’s One Piece Series Finally Kicks Off Production

Netflix has announced that they have officially kicked off the production on their new live-action One Piece series! First announced to be in the works a few years ago, the new One Piece series at Netflix has been sailing through rough waters for the past few years due to various delays from COVID and more. But there was hope that production would soon be kicking off thanks to the confirmation of the full Straw Hat cast last year. Now that the cast has been set and other things have been put in motion, Netflix is finally moving forward on this new series!

Netflix took to their official Netflix Geeked Twitter account to confirm the series is in production with a few photos from the early days of the set as the new cast and crew are getting together. Coinciding with updates from central cast members such as Emily Rudd (who stars as Nami) and Taz Skylar (who stars as Sanji) about the start of production, it seems the ball is finally rolling until we get to see something far more concrete about this upcoming adaptation! Check out the photos below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1488610641032142853

The cast for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series currently includes the likes of Netflix’s live-action One Piece cast includes the likes of of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Steven Maeda serves as showrunner, producer, and writer while Matt Owens will be serving as executive producer. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been heavily involved in the new series as well, and previously praised the casting as such:

“Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

