Netflix’s One Piece Just Might Finally Be Gearing Up for Production Start

The new live-action One Piece series seems to be getting ready for its production with Netflix at last! The new series was officially announced to be in the works a few years ago as a collaboration between Shueisha, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios, and fans have seen major movement on it recently with not only the full reveal of the main Straw Hat cast, but original series Eiichiro Oda praising that casting as well. But while fans anxiously await the start of filming and overall production, it seems now that the series is finally moving forward into becoming a concrete reality.

Steven Maeda, the showrunner behind the new live-action One Piece series, has dropped a major clue that official production (and potentially even filming) is finally kicking off as he had taken to Twitter to share a picture of a neat Straw Hat keychain with the tease, “The Day of the Beginning…” So it’s not a confirmation that filming or the full production has yet to begin, per se, but it’s definitely gotten fans excited for what could be coming next for this newest Netflix live-action adaptation! Check out the tease below:

The Day of the Beginning… pic.twitter.com/yvwy03874j — Steven Maeda (@stevemaeda) January 31, 2022

The first additions to Netflix’s live-action One Piece cast includes the likes of of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Eiichiro Oda opened up about the casting for the series and praised the choices as such, “Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

There has yet to be an official release window or date set for Netflix’s new One Piece series, but if things are finally moving forward then it won’t be too long before we get to see this new adaptation for ourselves! But what do you think? Are you excited to see Netflix’s take on One Piece? What are you hoping to see happen in the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!