Netflix's One Piece Wraps Production With Emotional Showrunner Message

One Piece's new live-action series is now wrapping up its production as it gears up for its full release with Netflix, and the head writer and one of the main minds behind the series has shared an emotional message with fans as the production comes to an end. The new live-action adaptation has been in the works for several years now, and following several delays from COVID-19, the production finally kicked into high gear in the last couple of years. Thus as the series wraps its production, those behind it have shown much love and support for their time with the project.

Matt Owens, the head writer, co-showrunner, and one of the executive producers behind Netflix's live-action One Piece series, took to Instagram to share his send off message to the production much like the stars have been in the last few days. Given how long each of them has been working to deliver the final project, Owens is feeling very emotional as he readies fans fans for what could potentially be coming our way in this brand new take on Eiichiro Oda's massive and long running action manga franchise.

(Photo: Netflix)

"I can't begin to express the love and gratitude I feel for this city and these people," Owens' statement began. "This talented cast, this hardworking crew, have put something truly incredible together. Thank your taking me in, making me feel at home, and realizing this insane and amazing idea come to fruition. And a special shoutout to the people I came to love not even connected to the production. I love you, Mother City. And I cannot wait to show the world everything that you have to offer. The One Piece is real! And we are bringing it to one and all."

Filming might be wrapped on the series, but Netflix has yet to set a release date for the new live-action One Piece. Owens serves alongside Steven Maeda as showrunner with original creator Eiichiro Oda involved in the production as well. The main Straw Hat crew cast for the series includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji.

