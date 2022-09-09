Netflix's One Piece Will Not be a "Carbon Copy" of The Anime

Netflix is currently developing a live-action One Piece series for its streaming service, being the first time that Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have received a television series in North America. While a release date remains under wraps, several cast and crew members have taken the opportunity to release letters to fans and those they worked with as filming wraps. A recent breakdown from Filmmakers Academy reveals that the series will not look like a "carbon copy" of the original anime franchise.

Nicole Hirsch Whitaker is the cinematographer for the upcoming tale reimagining the earliest adventures of Luffy and his crew, with the series looking to adapt the East Blue Saga from the earliest stories of One Piece's manga and anime. Eiichiro Oda has spent decades fleshing out the universe of the Grand Line and fans might take heart in the fact that Whitaker went the distance in watching all one thousand plus episodes of One Piece's anime to get a better grasp on the swashbuckling world. As explained in the piece exploring Whitaker's skills and career, both the cinematographer and director want the upcoming adaptation to "stand out on its own and not just be a carbon copy of the anime".

Whitaker had this to say in the breakdown for Filmmakers Academy:

"There will always be fans and critics. You can't please everyone but at the heart of it, the most important thing is the story. And if the story isn't there, and that doesn't grab the viewers, it doesn't matter what you do. We can only hope that we're going to gain a new audience and people that find it fascinating and interesting."

So far, Netflix has revealed several actors that will be assisting in bringing this live-action adaptation to life, though fans have yet to get a glimpse as to what said actors will look like in their respective roles. If you don't know the actors that will be playing the heroes and villains of One Piece, the roster will include Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Jean Henry as Fullbody.

Via Filmmakers Academy